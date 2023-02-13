Watch one very happy horse tuck in and 7 other great bits of social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some incredible leaps to a horse that adores his human.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a leap!

Yummy

In full flight

Talking of flights, how cool is this place in Australia?

“I don’t need a jockey!”

Jack Whitaker with his dad Michael tin 2009 and 2022

How cute!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



This is love…

