Can’t make it to this year’s Olympia Horse Show (17-23 December 2018) in London? Don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to follow the action from home. You can also watch Olympia Horse Show on TV…

Horse & Hound magazine : you can read the full reports of the dressage and most of the showjumping with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 28 December issue, with the showing, driving and final showjumping class reports in the 3 January 2019 issue

: you can read the full reports of the dressage and most of the showjumping with pictures, comment and stories from behind the scenes in the 28 December issue, with the showing, driving and final showjumping class reports in the 3 January 2019 issue Twitter and Facebook: H&H will be also tweeting and posting updates and highlights from its Facebook throughout the show @horseandhound

Olympia Horse Show on TV

Tuesday 18 December

19.20-22.15 — World Cup dressage freestyle to music, FEI TV, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Wednesday 19 December

21.15-22.15 — Puissance, BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Friday 21 December

12.45-13.40 — World Cup driving, FEI Facebook live and FEI YouTube

18.45-22.30 — Entire evening performance including the Markel Champions Challenge and The Longines Christmas Cracker live on BBC Red Button, online and connected TV

Saturday 22 December

13.15-16.30 — FEI World Cup showjumping, live on BBC Two HD, online and connected TV

14.30-16.30 and 18.40-19.25 — FEI World Cup showjumping, live on FEI TV

Sunday 23 December

18.00-20.00 — Olympia Grand Prix, live on the BBC Red Button, online and connected TV, FEI Facebook and FEI YouTube

Monday 24 December

10.00-11.00 — Recorded highlights, on BBC Two HD, online and connected TV

Tickets to Olympia are available from olympiahorseshow.com or tel: 0844 995 0995



Don’t miss our Olympia preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine (13 December 2018)