



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Badminton highlights to key preparation for the coronation.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Cobs absolutely can!

And here is Star X going the whole way round the Badminton Grassroots tracks last week – what a hero!

No scope, no hope!

What a week for Walter and Ros

Lottie Fry and Everdale pull some shapes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Fry (@lottie_fry)

We know you’ve probably already seen it a million times, but we just love this from Tom Crisp

Coronation rehearsals under the cover of darkness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Equitation UK (@armyequiuk)

But our favourite social media posts this week are…

When the Badminton trophy is bigger than you – congratulations to Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ros Canter (@ros_canter_eventing)

