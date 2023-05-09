Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Badminton highlights to key preparation for the coronation.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Cobs absolutely can!
And here is Star X going the whole way round the Badminton Grassroots tracks last week – what a hero!
No scope, no hope!
What a week for Walter and Ros
Lottie Fry and Everdale pull some shapes
We know you’ve probably already seen it a million times, but we just love this from Tom Crisp
Coronation rehearsals under the cover of darkness
But our favourite social media posts this week are…
When the Badminton trophy is bigger than you – congratulations to Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo!
