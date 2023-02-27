



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from one very cute and playful foal to a top rider showing he is no one trick pony.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a little character

Wow

Top showjumper, Pius Schwizer, shows off some vaulting skills

We are also this obsessed with horses, to be fair

Who can relate?

Piggy March’s Badminton and Burghley champion Vanir Kamir surveys her kingdom

Strap yourselves in for a spin over some schooling fences

Tim and Jonelle Price’s multi-talented dog

The wonderful Istabraq looking a million dollars at the age of 31

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Who needs a bridle anyway?!

