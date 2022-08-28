A 6-bed manor house in 15 acres with 4 stunning stables in a desirable location (with a video tour too)





Walton Manor is situated in Essex, a couple of miles from the town of Epping. Nearby Epping Forest is the largest public open space in the London area and this property is very well situated for easy access to the M11 and M25. You can get to the centre of London via Epping’s Central tube line station in 35 minutes, with the City of London, and London City Airport, being just 23 miles away. London Stanstead Airport is just over 15 miles from the front door.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (29 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (28 miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (26 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just a 20-min drive.

Galley Hill Equine Surgery (seven miles) is 15 minutes from the property. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Essex with Farmers Union, Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace or the Puckeridge, which all meet in the local area.

This property is on the market with Luxury Property Partners for offers over £6m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is entered by electronically controlled, double solid wooden 10ft high private security gates. The gates lead into a large cobbled courtyard and drive where the stable block, coach house and integral double garage are located.

Alongside the coach house and stable block, which includes four loose boxes, there is a fully panelled, traditional tack room that is currently used as the estate office.

There is parking for three vehicles in the coach house, in addition to room in the integral garage. This restored block and coach house was completed in 1903 to commemorate Major Marter’s considerable help over many years of service to Queen Victoria and the country due to his service to the UK during the Zulu wars.

The acreage and formal grounds have been meticulously kept by the current owner’s gardener. A rear terrace allows for multiple seating areas and al fresco dining. This property sits in 15 acres in total.

Walton has a long history with a dwelling having been on the site since Saxon times. The main part of the property dates back to the Georgian era, with 13ft high ceilings, and has undergone full restoration by the current owners with no expense spared.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall and a library/study with a feature fireplace.

There is also a formal living room with two marble fireplaces, central chandeliers and a terrace area. From the living room, doors open on to the orangery with triple aspect views and a surround sound system, hidden large TV, antique snooker table and modern technology.

Also on the ground floor is a formal dining room with sash windows and a fireplace. There is also a kitchen with a large central island, marble work surfaces and integrated Miele appliances.

An inner hall leads to a utility room and a home gym.

Upstairs there is a principal bedroom suite with a walk-in, marble-floored dressing room. There are three further double bedrooms, and a split-level family bathroom with a walk-in shower, full suite and a sauna. There is also a study upstairs, plus a further family bathroom with a roll-top bath and suite.

A further small staircase takes you top floor of the property, where there are two further bedrooms and another bathroom.

Take a virtual tour around this property…

