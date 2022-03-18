{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Triple trouble and 8 other great bits of social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing Cheltenham Festival moments to a very cute trio, we saw it all on social media.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    What a trio

    Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore, we salute you

    And here’s Honeysuckle’s groom and owner watching her win her second Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle

    And here she is relaxing back at home in Ireland

    If Carlsberg did racehorse owners, these guys would be it

    Harry Meade and his children enjoying some cross-country schooling in the Spring sunshine

    How good does superstar dressage stallion Negro (sire to Valegro) look at the age of 27?

    Love the artistry here!

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    Happy retirement, Tiger Roll

