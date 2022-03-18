Triple trouble and 8 other great bits of social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing Cheltenham Festival moments to a very cute trio, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
What a trio
Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore, we salute you
And here’s Honeysuckle’s groom and owner watching her win her second Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle
And here she is relaxing back at home in Ireland
If Carlsberg did racehorse owners, these guys would be it
Harry Meade and his children enjoying some cross-country schooling in the Spring sunshine
How good does superstar dressage stallion Negro (sire to Valegro) look at the age of 27?
Love the artistry here!
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Happy retirement, Tiger Roll
