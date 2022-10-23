Fancy a project? Check out this house with 16 stables, an indoor arena and 25 acres…





The Vale Stud, an established riding school, is just over a mile away from the village of Warnham in West Sussex. The town of Horsham is about three miles away with Dorking 10 miles from the front door.

There are mainline train stations at Warnham and Horsham to Victoria and London Bridge, plus there are excellent road links via the A24 London/South Coast trunk road, providing access to the M25. Gatwick Airport is just 14 miles away too.

Local equestrian centres include Sands Farm Equitation Centre (two miles) and Pyecombe (20 miles).

The famous All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (17 miles) hosts many major competitions, including the Royal International Horse Show and the Hickstead Derby, as well as providing all-weather cross-country schooling facilities during the winter months,

If hunting is more your thing, head out with either the Crawley & Horsham or the Surrey Union.

Your local equine vets will be Mayes Scrine Equine Veterinary Practice, who are just three miles down the road.

This property is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse for £1.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The riding school buildings lie in a yard on the west side of the house and are served by a good-sized car park.

There are 16 stables, plus four pony-sized boxes with a rug and tack room and a feed room.

There is also an indoor arena with a viewing gallery and office, plus a hay barn.

In all, this property sits in 25 acres and includes paddocks, plus a fully fenced dog exercise area.

The brick-built detached house with slate roof is believed to date from the 1930s and now requires substantial modernisation and refurbishment. Some of the windows are double glazed.

Inside there is a porch with a central hall with under stairs storage area/office space.

There is a double reception room with parquet flooring and bay windows, plus a dining room, which is currently being used as a bedroom, with bay window and tiled fireplace.

The kitchen has a walk-in larder, units and oil-fired boiler.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom with wash basin, bath and WC.

There is also an integral single storey annexe containing a kitchen, living room, bedroom with en-suite shower room and a separate WC.

Outside there is an area of garden surrounding the house with parking to the front.

