Super-stylish five-bed home complete with stables, sand school, annex and more…





The Stables is located in Brandon, which is a small Warwickshire village situated in-between Rugby (seven miles), Coventry (six miles) and Royal Leamington Spa (10 miles). The larger village of Wolston is two miles away with Binley Woods just over a mile away, while Rugby has a high speed train service giving access to London Euston in under an hour. The area is also surrounded by an extensive road network, making access to the main motorway links quick and easy.

Local equestrian centres include Onley Grounds EC (nine miles), Dallas Burston (13 miles), Weston Lawns (10 miles), Solihull (24 miles) and Moreton Morrell (18 miles). The NEC, hosts of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), can be found just under 30 minutes from the front door.

Onley Equine Vets are on hand nine miles away. Jumps racing can be enjoyed at Warwick Racecourse (15 miles). If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Warwickshire.

The Stables is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

There are three internal stables and space for a hay store. The stables have automatic water drinkers (as does the land), plus fans to keep horses cool during the summer months. Outside the stables is a yard with hard standing and access to the paddock and arena.

The sand arena measures 30x18m and has floodlit lighting. The land well-drained and is currently divided into two paddocks.

The garden at The Stables include a lawn area, with established trees and hedges making it very private. To the side of the property is a cottage garden with raised beds and a water irrigation system. There is also a patio area.

At the end of the drive and to the rear of the property is a large workshop measuring 8.14mx10.11m with additional parking.

The Stables has undergone some changes since the current owners bought it 11 years ago. The property is entered via an oak door to an inner porch with glazed door leading into the main entrance hall. Off the hall is a cloak cupboard and separate utility room with plumbing facilities, sink unit and storage.

There is a sitting room with engineered oak flooring and an inglenook style fireplace with large inset log burner.

From here glazed wooden bifold doors open into the kitchen, living and dining area. Added approximately six years ago, this room has underfloor heating beneath the natural stone floor tiles and a vaulted ceiling with exposed A-frames and skylights in addition to a set of bifold doors leading onto the patio. The kitchen has a range of cream and grey base and eye-level units with quartz worktops. Appliances include an American fridge/freezer, wine cooler, Rangemaster oven and an integrated dishwasher. The matching island provides seating on both sides and incorporates a Belfast sink with mixer tap and Quooker boiler tap.

The dining area also has a vaulted ceiling and at the far end of the kitchen there is a seating area with a full height set of windows overlooking the garden and a set of bifold doors opening onto the patio area.

From the sitting room, an open walkway leads into an area that is currently used as a home office. At the far end of the house is the games room.

A staircase rises to one of the bedrooms, plus there is a shower room, which also works as an en-suite to bedroom five, which is another double bedroom.

There is a new main bedroom suite. This addition has a vaulted ceiling with skylight windows and double doors leading onto a balcony with views over the garden, stables, arena and land. The en-suite has engineered oak flooring, plus a walk-in shower. There is also a walk-in dressing area with space for built-in wardrobes.

Bedroom two has fitted wardrobes plus an en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bath and a shower enclosure.

Bedrooms three and four are both double bedrooms. Next to these bedrooms is a shower room.

Converted from the former garage, there is also a self-contained one-bedroom annex that provides open plan living, with the dining and kitchen on the ground floor, plus a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor.

