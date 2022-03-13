Check out this thatched country home set in 12 acres, with stables, a swimming pool, tennis court and more…





The Spinney is located in the New Forest, in Hampshire. Its nearest village is Linwood, and you will be just over two miles from the A31, which helps provide road links to Southampton (18 miles) and Bournemouth (15 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Quob (25 miles), Pinkmead Equestrian Centre (25 miles) and Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre (30 miles).

Celtic Equine Vets (10 miles) is just 20 minutes from the front door and if hunting is your thing, you can head out with the New Forest.

The Spinney is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.85m. Let’s take a look around…

Approached via a gated tree-lined driveway, The Spinney sits in approximately 12.12 acres.

There is a stable block, which has been designed to provide two stables with groom’s kitchen area and toilet, as well as an oversized double garage. There is a covered yard area with watercourse drainage and a generous annexe, complete with shower room and two further rooms, currently used as a gym.

There is an immaculate garden and a wooded area, which leads to a tennis court. There is also an outdoor swimming pool in the grounds.

In the centre of the plot, the thatched house has a spacious hallway with wood flooring and a loo adjacent to the staircase. To the left, an open plan dining and seating area wraps around the rustic, shaker style kitchen, complete with AGA, electric oven, tall fridge, dishwasher and double butler sink. Double doors off the seating area open into a conservatory, which has ceiling blinds and dual aspect patio doors providing direct access to the garden.

Leading out of the kitchen, a lobby provides storage for outdoor kit as well as a double fridge freezer. Beyond here, there is a utility room, housing a single butler sink, boiler and washing machine.

Also on the ground floor is a further reception room with a log fireplace. The current owners have used the area behind the fireplace to accommodate a desk which has dual aspect windows and a window seat.

The oak staircase leads upstairs to four good-sized bedrooms. There is also a family bathroom with double shower and bath.

The principal bedroom with dual aspect windows has a wardrobe area and large, en-suite bathroom. The fourth bedroom contains a wooden staircase leading into the roof area where additional sleeping arrangements can be found alongside eaves storage.

