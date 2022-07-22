The incredible Mongol Derby and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Mongol Derby highlights to how some Household Cavalry horses kept cool during this week’s heatwave, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The shots from the Mongol Derby are always pretty breathtaking, and this year is no different…

…And although some of the ponies can be a bit fruity to start with, they soon settle (swipe to see more)

A fantastic sight after National Hunt jockey Josh Moore was left critically ill in hospital as a result of a fall that then lead to life-threatening complications earlier this year

A very smiley Charlotte Dujardin and her now World Championships-bound mount, Imhotep

A blast from the past (and with a saddle that had slipped considerably)

Badminton winners London 52 and Laura Collett polish their skills on the flat with Carl Hester

Reigning Olympic and European dressage champions Jessica von Bred-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB still look in-form despite Jessica being a few months into her pregnancy – and bitless too

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Find out how the Household Cavalry horses kept cool this week…

