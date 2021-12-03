The greatest showman and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some fresh horses to a Horse & Hound Awards highlight, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

There have been plenty of fresh horses around in the cold weather this week

A lovely line up

Some National Hunt jockeys enjoy a day out with the Quorn

Former five-star campaigner Zenshera shows that he is most definitely not a one-trick pony, learning these one-time tempi-changes under Ros Canter

Harry Meade flying across the country…

…And it turns out he’s not a bad driver, either

Ruby Hughes, who won Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year at the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, on Wednesday (1 December), demonstrates why she is a deserving winner at just 13 years old.

But our favourite social media post this week is…

But the star of the Horse & Hound Awards was recently retired showman, Allister Hood, who won the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award

