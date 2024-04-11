



This property is a former coach house that sits in almost five acres, complete with a stable block and views of the Vale of Evesham and Bredon Hill.

The Field House is in the village of Norton in the Wychavon district of Worcestershire. It is 1.4 miles away from the Worcestershire Parkway railway station. The city of Worcester is 4.5 miles away while the nearby M5 motorway provides access to Birmingham, as well as Birmingham International Airport (38 miles) and the M40. London (134 miles) is best accessed by the M5 south which also provides for commuting to Cheltenham (24 miles), Gloucester and Bristol.

Local equestrian centres include Gracelands Equestrian Centre, which is 20 minutes from your door (13 miles), Allens Hill, which is 15 minutes away (six miles) and Solihull Riding Club (32 miles), to name just a few nearby.

Three Counties Equine Hospital is eight miles away for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Lincomb Equestrian (17 miles) for all-weather cross-country schooling and if hunting is more your thing, head out with the Worcestershire.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £900,000. Let’s take a look around…

The stable block features three boxes, plus a double garage with electric doors and a tackroom/store within the 4.94 acres.

There is a herb garden with seating area, plus a courtyard garden.

On the ground floor of the house, there is a hallway, a utility/boot-room area, and a farmhouse-style kitchen, from which French doors open out to a patio area and the gardens.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining room. There are two additional reception rooms, currently utilised as a lounge and an office.

A bespoke staircase leads to the first floor where there are three double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has an en-suite Jack and Jill bathroom. Bedrooms two and three feature dual aspect windows. Completing the first floor is a contemporary shower room.

