Remembering HRH Prince Philip and his passion for horses





Today (17 April) the nation will stop at 3pm to observe a minute’s silence for the Duke of Edinburgh, as a mark of respect while his funeral takes place between 2.45pm and 4.15pm.

Prince Philip was one of the top eight British polo players in the 1960s, and when he retired from the game in 1971, turned his interests to carriage driving.

He excelled in four-in-hand international driving, and is credited with essentially creating the modern sport of combined driving, as president of the FEI from 1964 to 1986. He represented Britain in three European and six World Championships, finishing sixth overall in the 1982 World Championships.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s love of horses and equestrian sport was a constant throughout his life. Here we take a look back at some of his moments with horses, as we remember his service to his country through the decades…

Her Majesty The Queen presenting a driving trophy to Prince Philip at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Prince Philip playing polo in 1969

Members of Team England, winners of The DAKS Pony Club Games, being presented with the Prince Phillip Cup by Prince Phillip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017

Prince Philip and The Queen, arriving at Royal Ascot in 2015.

Prince Philip was passionate about carriage driving.

Prince Philip at the Hurlingham Club near Buenos Aires in 1966, where he was taking part in a polo tournament. His team, named Windsor Park consisted of brothers Albert Predro and Horacio Heguy and Daniel Gonzales.

The Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2017

