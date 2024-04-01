



Many of us dream of keeping our horses at home in a simple manner. We don’t need the bells and whistles – just a suitable sized paddock, a sturdy shelter and preferably a view of our horse-shaped pride and joy from the kitchen window.

This house, just outside Nettleton, Lincolnshire, offers just that – and with a guide price of £745,000, you get a five-bed home and 2.4 acres to play with, too.

Nettleton is just a short drive from the market town of Caistor (four mins) and 13 minutes from Market Rasen, famous for its racecourse.

The county capital of Lincoln is 40 minutes by car. The city has a world-famous historic quarter with a cathedral build almost a millennium ago by William the Conquerer. Its mainline station has direct services to Kings Cross, Leeds, Peterborough, Doncaster and Leicester.

The real value of The Belfry is its position on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, with miles of country lanes and bridleways to explore. You can even get a permit to ride in Willingham Woods, a Forestry Commission site near Market Rasen.

There’s a real concentration of quality equestrian centres in the local area, running training, affiliated and unaffiliated competition. These include Willowbanks (five minutes), Caistor EC (seven minutes) and Hill House (nine minutes), while further afield there’s Bishop Burton (53 minutes), Port Royal (59 minutes) and Sheepgate (1 hour 8 minutes).

Cross country fans can pop to Grange-de-Lings (30 minutes) or the Hallington Ride – the Canter family’s very own cross-country course (28 minutes).

Enjoy racing at Market Rasen (13 minutes), Beverley (50 minutes) or Doncaster (58 minutes), or for a day’s hunting head out with the South Wold.

The Belfry, constructed in 2005, is marketed by Savills. Let’s take a look around…

A paddock and barn shelter is accessed over little stream running at the bottom of the garden.

There’s a garage and hardstanding courtyard.

The garden is nicely kept with flowerbeds and a terrace with space for garden furniture.

Inside, there’s a contemporary kitchen diner with granite worktops and a central island.

As well as the main reception room, there’s a secondary sitting room off the kitchen.

The principal bedroom has a balcony overlooking the land and an en-suite with dual sinks and a freestanding bath.

