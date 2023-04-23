



Tanqueray House is located in Tingrith, a small village on the edge of the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate in Bedfordshire. Local shops are available in Toddington, with extensive shopping and leisure facilities in Milton Keynes. Woburn is a short drive away providing a range of restaurants and antique shops, along with the Woburn Country & Golf Club, which provides three championship courses.

The village is well-positioned for access onto the M1 motorway at junction 12 and there are railway stations at Flitwick and Harlington providing a train service to St. Pancras and onto the City within 40 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Bury Farm (12 miles), Keysoe International (27 miles), Addington Manor (21 miles) and Cherwell Competition Centre (46 miles), while Weston Lawns is just over an hour and Onley Grounds is just under an hour away.

Chiltern Equine Clinic has a base at Bury Farm, and if you like your hunting, head out with either the Oakley, the Kimblewick or the Bicester with Whaddon Chase.

Tanqueray House is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

Lying to the south east of the house are the equestrian facilities. A timber stable block was originally designed to provide six stables along with tack room and feed store. A concrete apron runs in front of the buildings and overlooks the floodlit sand and rubber manége. To the south of the stable block is a paddock and a further post and railed paddock is on the west side of the rear upper garden. This property sits in a total of 6.7 acres.

The property is approached over a sweeping in and out drive edged by stocked borders and formal lawns. A cobbled path edged by clipped box hedging leads up to a stone terrace running along the front of the house. To the east a pair of electric iron gates allow access onto the side paved drive providing parking and access to a detached timber garage block, gym and stores. The drive continues on up to the equestrian facilities passing another traditional timber building on the way.

Lying to the rear of the house are paved and gravelled terraces, together with a paved terrace surrounding the heated Koi Carp pond with filtration system. To the west of the house are further lawns with gravelled path leading up to the Breeze House and summer house, overlooking the 40x20ft heated swimming pool with electrically operated cover. In a far corner of the gardens is a timber tractor shed, and within the grounds is a borehole supplying water to a 22 zone automated irrigation system.

Dating from the late 18th Century, Grade II-Listed Tanqueray House enjoys a commanding position within the village. It is believed to have been built by the Reverend Edward Tanqueray, Rector of Tingrith from 1788-1846 whose son Charles founded the world-famous Tanqeray Gin in the 1830s.

A six panelled front door opens into the reception hall with stairs rising to the first floor with a cloakroom below.

The panelled drawing room has a decorative fireplace with gas fire. The room is dual aspect with French doors opening onto the rear terrace. A small inner hall also has access to the terrace and door through to the kitchen/breakfast/family room.

The bespoke Shaker kitchen offers plenty of cupboard space with granite work surfaces, including a breakfast bar. Appliances include Neff oven and five ring hob, two Miele combination ovens with warming drawers, plus the dishwasher is integral and there is a recess for a fridge/freezer. The breakfast area offers views to the garden with matching porcelain tiles to the kitchen and honed limestone fireplace with living flame gas fire.

The family room has oak flooring, as does the study with fitted desk, recessed shelving and match-boarding to the walls.

The dining room is well-located for the kitchen with match-panelling to the walls. Lying off the kitchen is the pantry with access to one of the cellars, providing ideal temperature and storage conditions for a wine collection. The utility room has recently been refitted with a range of units and second sink unit. Beyond is the boot room and the second cellar is accessed from the cloakroom.

Wide stairs lead to the first and second floors. Off the first landing are three double bedrooms running along the front of the house, one with an en-suite shower room.

A further flight of steps lead up to the second landing with access to the master bedroom suite with bespoke wardrobes, dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

An inner landing allows access to a further double bedroom and family bathroom with shower. Stairs rise to the second floor providing access to two further bedrooms and office.

