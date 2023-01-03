Take a look at this mighty little pair and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some incredibly muddy conditions to a superb combination.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Strap yourself in for some fun with the Beaufort

Jonjo O’Neill after the Welsh Grand National

And here’s Jamie Moore battling through the muddy conditions in the Welsh Grand National

How sweet

Marcus Ehning gets his own back on Christan Ahlmann after being beaten by him

How cool is this? Ebolensky, who won the London International Horse Show Grand Prix with Matt Sampson, pictured here in 2014 winning the Burghley Young Event Horse final with Samantha Jimmison

Who can relate?

But our favourite social media post this week is…



What a mega little jockey and an equally mega pony

