A 9-bed property complete with stables, arena, swimming pool, cinema and wine tasting room all set in 20 acres





Located in St John, this original granite farmhouse sits on the island of Jersey, which is the largest of the Channel Islands situated between England and France. St John is on the northern side of the island, around 7.3km north of St Helier. There are several flights between Jersey and mainland Britain, and if you fly from Gatwick, you can expect to arrive onto the island in around an hour. You can also get the ferry from the mainland to Jersey, with the Poole to St Helier route taking around four hours.

Local equestrian centres include BSJA Jersey (6km), Haie Fleurie (9km) and Greencliff Equestrian Centre (9km).

New Era Veterinary Hospital (10km) is just 15 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Jersey Drag.

This property is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for £11.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Approached by a gated entrance and a tree-lined drive, there are four stables and a tack room on this property, plus a 40x20m sand arena.

It sits in 80 vergees (the equivalent to 20 acres) in total. There are several garden areas, plus a tennis court.

From one of the courtyards, there is direct access to a cinema room, indoor swimming pool and living room.

This property has been entirely renovated by its current owners and features a reception room with granite fireplace, and this leads into the orangery.

There is a 22 ft kitchen/dining area with a polished marble floor, and there is also a living/TV room.

A recent extension houses a gym with full length wall mirrors and changing rooms that opens to the indoor swimming pool and sauna.

There is also a wine tasting room with a temperature controlled storage room within and a 14-seater cinema room.

A minstrel gallery leads to four large bedrooms in the main house, three of which are en-suite. The main suite comes with two dressing rooms and a large en-suite bathroom with marble floor, bath, shower and twin washbasins.

On the second floor there is a home office.

The cottage, linked internally with the main house but with its own external access to the south patio garden and the main driveway, has four bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

Externally, there are two separate pitched roof garage blocks that house four and three cars respectively. The former also provides one-bedroom staff accommodation and is independently accessed from the south entrance to the property.

