Something is not quite right here and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From posting a Christmas letter to a Christmas light switch on, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Michael Jung’s former five-star champions Sam and Rocana enjoying the snow in their retirement

Oops

A very good way to send your Christmas list

Bettina Hoy doesn’t let a hair appointment stop her from training one of her pupils

Paul Nicholls goes through the motions when watching Greaneteen and Hitman finishing first and second respectively in the Tingle Creek at Sandown

Hup!

Winning team gold and individual silver at the Olympics one moment, turning on the Christmas lights in Tetbury the next

This mare is incredible

Pit stop

Watch Carl Hester and En Vogue train at home

But our favourite social media post this week is…

What a picture!

