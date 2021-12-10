{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Something is not quite right here and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From posting a Christmas letter to a Christmas light switch on, we saw it all on social media.

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Michael Jung’s former five-star champions Sam and Rocana enjoying the snow in their retirement

    Oops

    A very good way to send your Christmas list

    Bettina Hoy doesn’t let a hair appointment stop her from training one of her pupils

    Paul Nicholls goes through the motions when watching Greaneteen and Hitman finishing first and second respectively in the Tingle Creek at Sandown

    Hup!

    Winning team gold and individual silver at the Olympics one moment, turning on the Christmas lights in Tetbury the next

    This mare is incredible

    Pit stop

    Watch Carl Hester and En Vogue train at home

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    What a picture!

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...