7 great showing horses we said farewell to in 2022





As 2022 comes to a close, join us in celebrating the wonderful achievements of these showing horses who left us this year. They provided so much joy to their connections and secured a number of championships between them.



It wasn’t possible to include every horse in this piece, but our thoughts are with connections of all horses that died during 2022.

Bloomfield Incognito (11 years old – died May)

The Aloa Cruise-sired working hunter won at Royal Windsor and the Royal International in 2021. “Cruz” was owned by Cheryl Farrow and ridden by Kelly Ward, and also had success as a lightweight hunter with Leon King. “He had that look-at-me quality you need,” said Kelly. “He was a show horse with a jump, not a jumping horse tidied up. He was one of the most careful horses I’ve ever sat on.”

Trelawn Playboy (30 years old)

The McWilliams’ 138cm show pony “Piper” was one of two ponies to lift the RIHS overall supreme title, when ponies competed against horses – in 2001. He also took the 1996 HOYS pony of the year title.

Willowcroft Regal Bronze (20 years old – died October)

Jerome Harforth’s influential stallion, “Skippy”, was the first British riding pony imported from Australia.

He sired numerous winners as well as being a successful in-hand pony himself. He was a HOYS finalist under saddle with Lucinda Elliott, who also campaigned him in novice dressage. The part-Welsh Skippy became known for stamping his progeny – which include riding horse champion Times Square III and RIHS show pony winner Rotherwood Royal Flight – with ground-covering movement.

“His flamboyant, light, elastic movement was a wonderful feature,” said Jerome. “He enjoyed nothing more than showing off his amazing extravagant trot – he knew he had it!”

Mexican Summer (14 years old – died November)

Georgina and Nicola Wilkes’ adored show mare Mexican Summer died aged 14.

“Mexi” competed at top level as an intermediate, a small hunter and as a ladies’ ride, winning at HOYS and the RIHS in ladies’ ranks, and she also stood second as a small hunter at both major championships. In 2018, she took the intermediate show hunter of the year title at HOYS with Miranda Wallace, and in 2021 she was second in the same class with Gary Parr. Mexi won accolades at all major shows, including Royal Windsor, the national side-saddle championships, the BSPS championships, Midland Counties, Lincolnshire and the BSHA national championships, among others.

Randalstown Top Notch (13 years old – died March)

Janay Atherden’s heavyweight show cob won at Windsor in 2021 with Janay and in the amateur cobs at the 2019 RIHS with Emily Proud.

Walstead Page Boy (18 years old – died November)

Robyn McGee’s Connemara gelding won the open Connemara and New Forest final at the RIHS in 2013, won at HOYS in 2014 and was M&M young rider champion at the RIHS in 2015, partnered by Terri Gregson.

Pendle First Light (18 years old – died April)

Penny Hollings’ prolific home-bred 153cm show hunter pony contender won HOYS and the RIHS in 2009 as a five-year-old and reigned on the circuit for many more seasons.

