Tickets for the Showjumping World Championships 2022 are still available, so grab yours now!





The 2022 FEI Showjumping World Championships will take place in Herning, Denmark between 10 and 14 August. If you would like to attend in person – and there are still tickets available for each day of the event – here is everything you need to know about the showjumping World Championships tickets…

Wednesday 10 August

What? FEI World Showjumping Championship team and individual qualifier, presented by Helgstrand.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am–5pm.

Ticket price: €30

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating at the FEI World Para Dressage Championship the EquiPark.

Thursday 11 August

What? FEI World Showjumping Championship team and individual qualifier, presented by Helgstrand.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: These vary from €50-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating to watch three-star and pony showjumping classes in the Stutteri Ask Stadium, plus seating at the FEI World Para Dressage Championship in the EquiPark too.

Friday 12 August

What? FEI World Showjumping Championship team final, presented by Helgstrand – this will decide the team medals.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: These vary from €50-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating to watch three-star and pony showjumping classes in the Stutteri Ask Stadium, plus seating at the FEI World Para Dressage Championship in the EquiPark too.

Sunday 14 August

What? FEI World Showjumping Championship individual final presented by Helgstrand – this will decide individual medals.

Where? Stutteri Ask Stadium from 8am.

Ticket price: These vary from €50-240, depending on where you would like to sit.

What else is included? This ticket will also provide you with access to seating to watch a three-star grand prix class in the Stutteri Ask Stadium, plus seating at the FEI World Para Dressage Championship in the EquiPark too.

Showjumping World Championships tickets: hospitality availability

There are only a few tables left for sale in the VIP section in the Stutteri Ask Stadium. If you would like to experience the FEI World Championships in VIP, please visit VIP | Herning 2022.

EquiPark tickets

The Equipark will host exhibitions and some side event competitions throughout the World Championships. The price to gain access to the EquiPark for the duration of the World Showjumping Championships is €27. You do not need to purchase an EquiPark ticket if you have purchased a ticket to watch action in the Stutteri Stadium.

Showjumping World Championships tickets: things to note

Children under the age of three are allowed to access Stutteri Ask Stadium without a ticket and will share a seat with their accompanying adult (pushchairs/baby lifts are not allowed to be brought into the stadium)

Dogs are not allowed on the venue

allowed on the venue Children under the age of 12 will have free entrance to the EquiPark when accompanied by an adult

