



Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from some Cheltenham Festival highlights to a top event rider flying into the new season.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with the remarkable Stroller

Willie Mullins, who was leading trainer at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, lifts his hat to the crowd to reveal he keeps a picture of the former great mare and top hurdler he trained, Quevega, in there

When your horse runs a blinder at the Cheltenham Festival

What a horse

What a mare, what a jockey and what a trainer, who has been through the most difficult of times over the past few months

Laura Collett enjoys something a little different when schooling racehorses around Cheltenham’s cross-country race fences for Gordon Elliott

Tom McEwen jumping into the new eventing season like…

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Dream big

