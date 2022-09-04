Check out this 5-bed completely remodelled house, complete with stables and grazing in a sought-after location





Shallow Brook lies halfway between the villages of Sherston and Luckington in a rural location in North Wiltshire. This property is located on Shallowbrook Lane, which is a bridleway and quiet byway. The village of Sherston is about a mile away, as is Luckington, with both villages offering many facilities.

The market towns of Malmesbury and Tetbury are both located seven miles away, with Chippenham, which has a mainline railway station, being eight miles away. Cirencester, Bath and Bristol are all 18 miles away and junction 17 and 18 of the M4 are both within a 15-minute drive.

Top equestrian venues can also be found nearby, including Badminton Horse Trials (five miles), Cirencester Park (17 miles) and Cheltenham Racecourse (29 miles).

Local equestrian centres within each reach include West Wilts Equestrian Centre (18 miles), Lucknam Park (12 miles) and Widbrook Equestrian Centre (20 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Duke of Beaufort hounds – you will be living slap bang in the middle of their Saturday country.

B&W Equine Vets will be 16 miles away (around 30 minutes) should you need their help.

This property is on the market with Knight Frank or offers over £1.45m. Let’s take a look around…

Shallow Brook has extensive parking, a private garden, paddocks and stable yard within walking distance from the house and with separate access from the track and main road.

The stable yard includes parking, loose boxes, tack room and stores and is set in about 3.9 acres.

This property has been completely remodelled in recent years and today offers accommodation extending in all to around 2,439 sq ft.

On the ground floor, there is a central reception hall and two reception rooms as well as an open plan kitchen.

On the first floor, are three large double bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms, a further family shower room and on the second floor, two further bedrooms.

