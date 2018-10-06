If you’re on the lookout for a horse to teach you the ropes, take a look at these schoolmaster horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Has it all’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This super horse has it all. He is a beautiful quality horse with super flat work — he has very established flying-changes and lateral work, and is always in the top placings in his dressage tests. He always goes in a snaffle with super flashy, uphill paces. He is very honest, careful and competitive to jump — he never looks at a filler, always helps you out and goes off any stride. He has competed in training shows up to 1.20m with scope to go. He will be a top amateur’s horse and would suit any rider as he has such good rideability and manners and loves to please, really giving his rider confidence. He has competed at all the big venues, has been cross-country schooling several times and jumped in Derbys where he was super bold so he would make a super eventer. He is great to hack and has no vices. A perfect schoolmaster to teach someone the ropes.”

2. ‘Very easy’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 12

Selling points: “This Irish gelding is a great prospect for any member of the family. This sweet chap has hunted in Ireland, jumped in affiliated showjumping competitions and is brave and honest across country. He has a very sensible temperament and is good with children and dogs. He loads well and has impeccable ground manners. Very easy to do.”

3. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “‘Gucci’ is super on the flat with three lovely paces, working well at prelim. She has the most super-fun, comfy, safe jump — she easily jumps a 1m-1.10m course. She loves to jump and is so genuine. She loves to please and gives you so much confidence. She has been to lots of shows, has hunted and loves it. She is so well behaved, doing everything in a snaffle. She’s competed in cross-country and a fun one-day event and is always placed. She is super to hack, has the best temperament and is the perfect confidence-giver. She is one in a million and will be such a super partner for someone to love and enjoy.”

4. ‘Lovely horse’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “‘Pete’ is a Belgian Warmblood bred for showjumping but also has lovely movement. I evented him up to BE100 level, and has been on loan to a friend who has done riding club activities and camp over the summer. He is snaffle mouthed and excels at dressage and showjumping. He has too many placings to mention in unaffiliated dressage and showjumping — he would be good enough to do affiliated dressage for the more ambitious rider. I autumn hunted him last year and he went out hunting on a few days during the week on and off last season, so could also follow a path down this road. He is a lovely horse to deal with, inquisitive and loves human fuss. He hacks alone and in company, travels in a trailer or lorry and has no vices.”

5. ‘Ultimate schoolmaster’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This Irish Sports Horse has super movement and a big, bold, brave, scopey jump. ‘Ollie’ is a confidence-giver and has it all. He has competed up to novice level dressage with top placings. He does everything in a snaffle and is happily competing around 1.10m+ tracks. He is very honest and knows his job. He has competed in hunter trials and hunted for fun — he just loves to please. He is fab to hack and do in all ways and would suit anyone from a novice to a top amateur. A super-fun, talented, genuine and uncomplicated horse.”

