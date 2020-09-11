Training opportunities not to be sniffed at — and more reasons to join a riding club or Pony Club ASAP

In the week we invite you to nominate a club for the Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year, we take a look at why you should get involved with your local club...

1. On your doorstep

With hundreds of riding clubs and Pony Clubs situated around Britain you are certain to find a club for you and your horse without having to travel too far.

2. It won’t break the bank

While joining affiliated bodies can be costly, especially if you want to participate in more than one discipline, British Riding Clubs offer membership from around £30 annually, while Pony Club Centre membership starts from £36.

3. Move out of your comfort zone

Joining a club gives you access to a whole host of different disciplines from showjumping, dressage and eventing to activities you perhaps haven’t had the opportunity to try previously including endurance and style jumping.

4. Save the pennies

Membership offers discounted training sessions run by your local club and often discounted entry fees for local competitions allowing you to train and compete as much as you like.

5. Grants are available

Furthermore your local area representative can apply for two fantastic Area Training Grants every year benefiting riding clubs and members in the area. These grants previously have been used for training clinics, demo evenings and team building days.

6. Get in the competition zone

With a variety of Area Qualifiers across the country you and your team might be aiming for one of the many national championships on offer. And for the really ambitious there is the European CCI3*-L Championships for the best of the riding club event riders.

7. Access to top trainers

There are opportunities across both riding club and Pony Club to train with some of the world’s best riders and trainers. And what’s more, sessions often cost less than you might think, offering fantastic value for money.

8. Stay involved — without getting or owning on a horse

Perhaps competing isn’t on your agenda and you just want to enjoy the sport from the ground. There is also the British Riding Club Volunteers’ Club offering a huge range of benefits and rewards for those much appreciated volunteers to help out at the British Riding Club events and championships. While the Pony Club offers centre membership, which means you don’t have to have your own pony to join; you can simply join one of their linked riding schools where you can do your Pony Club activities.

