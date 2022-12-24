



In a world that is often dark, Charlie Mackesy’s words and illustrations of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, have served as moments of light. Beautiful in themselves, but more than that – they shine that light within ourselves to remember the good, the gentle, and the strength in kindness in our own lives and the world around us.

The four much-loved characters stepped out of Charlie’s imagination and into the world on Instagram, before finding a permanent home the best-selling book released in 2019. The TV adaptation, released on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Eve – and worldwide on Apple TV+ on Christmas Day – brings the friends to life. It’s 35 minutes of exquisite, peaceful light, born to become a modern Christmas classic.

“I’m lost,” says the Boy, voiced in heartbreaking gentleness by Jude Coward Nichol. Two words that will have resonated with many at some stage in this post-pandemic weary world. Charlie’s drawings touched something within during those dark days of lockdown. Their kindness, humour and hope reached through the page, bringing comfort and connection.

And that messaging of kindness and gentleness translates gracefully from page to screen. Charlie collaborated with Jon Croker on the adaptation, and is also named as co-director alongside Peter Baynton. That involvement by the author is perhaps behind why the feel is just so close to the book.

While the book has no linear plot, the film needed one. And so Charlie’s words and wisdoms have been woven into a script, taking the characters on a journey through a dream-like snowy landscape to find “home”, set to a soundtrack by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Tom Hollander is outstanding in bringing humour to the cake-obsessed mole, as is Idris Elba as the Fox and the soft Irish voice of Gabriel Byrne as the Horse.

Without giving away spoilers, the scene of the Horse galloping through the snowy landscape is impossibly moving. If you’ve made it this far without the Kleenex, this might well be your tipping point.

Simply put, it’s beautiful, whether you enjoy Charlie’s drawings and wisdoms as inspiration, comfort, self-reflection, or purely for their charm. It’s as if you have stepped into the book itself.

Hug your horses extra tight, be kind to yourself, and to quote the Mole, “I’m glad we are all here”.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is on BBC One and iPlayer at 4.55pm on Christmas Eve (24 December), and Apple TV+ worldwide on Christmas Day (25 December). The Matthew Freud production is produced by Cara Speller, of Nonemore Productions, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions.

