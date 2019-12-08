Would you relocate to this Italian paradise? An estate set in 100 acres with farmhouse and 13 stables…

With the new year just a few weeks away, there couldn’t be a better time to up sticks and escape to this beautiful property situated in the heart of Italy.

This heavenly home is located in Via del Popolo Amelia, near Terni. Terni is a city in the southern portion of the region of Umbria in central Italy.

The estate is in the green hills of Umbria which is 85 km from Rome and 45 km from Todi.

The property covers ​​40 hectares (98 acres) on which there are several buildings suitable for equestrian and livestock use.

Equestrian centres in easy reach include Equestrian Centre Berardenga, Fondi Horse Stables and Antica Torre.

Capannelle Racecourse is just over an hour away from the front door and you will also be close to Rome Polo Club.

Offered for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty, this stunning set-up requires perspective buyers to get in touch regarding a price.

Does this convince you that Italy is the dream location?

The equestrian facilities include an attractive stable yard with 13 loose boxes as well as a horse walker.

The set-up is currently run as a racehorse training yard and fodder is also grown on the estate so you can be self-sufficient all year round.

The main villa is made out of stone. The accommodation is set over two levels.

On the ground floor there is a large living room with fireplace, a billiard room and a traditional kitchen with pantry. There are also two double bedrooms at ground level.

Upstairs there is another living room as well as a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms.

The farmhouse is surrounded by a garden that includes an attractive swimming pool to allow you to cool down on hot summer days.

