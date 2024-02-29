A brand new 5-bed family home with stables, grazing and plenty of potential





What would you make of this stud with 60 stables and 74.4 acres of land? The current owners have been at the property since 2007 and the set-up is now looking for a new owner to take over.

Regal Stables are in the village of Kentford, four miles from the centre of Newmarket in Suffolk. Kentford has a shop, two pubs and village hall, plus primary schools in nearby villages.The Kennett station has trains to Newmarket, Cambridge, Cambridge North and Bury St Edmunds.

There are two racecourses in Newmarket, including the Rowley Mile Course (six miles) and the July Course (seven miles). Ampton Racecourse is also just 20 minutes away if you enjoy your point-to-pointing.

Newmarket is also home to the British Horseracing Museum.

Pointing is held nearby at Higham, while cross-country facilities are on offer at Herringswell XC Course (four miles) and Ickworth Park (11 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Bardwell Manor EC (18 miles), The Suffok EC (13 miles) and Barrow Hall Stables (four miles). A little further afield is Boyton Hall EC (26 miles) and Topthorn Arena (34 miles).

The Suffolk show is held at Trinity Park which is an hour away via lorry.

Newmarket Equine Hospital is 7.5 miles away and other veterinary specialists in the area include Rossdales and Minster Equine.

Offered for sale by Jackson-Stops, this property is on the market for £1.3m.

The new stable barn at Regal Stables comprises 20 boxes finished to a high specification. The layout and design of the barn allows flexibility in how the space can be used to suit your preference. The barn also offers further boxes that can provide several wash boxes, tack rooms, feed rooms and mess rooms.

Adjacent is the utility barn, with five work space bays with dual electric roller doors. This barn also offers a canteen, shower, and separate cloakroom. The utility barn offers space and services for staff and is situated at the entrance to Regal Stables, allowing access without encroaching on the house.

Behind and above the house is a paddock, surrounded by mature trees. To the front of Regal Stables, there are large, level paddocks with the potential to create a canter track that could offer a ride of two furlongs. This property is set in 5.354 acres.

The property has a block paved driveway providing parking. There is an integral double garage, while the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a paved terrace with views over the paddocks.

Built in 2022, this detached five-bedroom family house is situated in the Regal Meadows development.

There is a reception hall with stairs to the first floor, plus a sitting room with log burning stove, dual aspect windows and French doors leading onto the rear terrace area.

There is also a kitchen/dining/family room with patio doors and views over the paddock to the rear. Also on the ground floor is a utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with four built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

A guest bedroom has built-in wardrobes with an en-suite shower room. There are two further bedrooms (both with built-in cupboards) and a family bathroom. The top floor has a large landing with space for a dressing/study area with two built-in cupboards and shower room, plus another bedroom.

You might also be interested in:

Give Horse & Hound as a Mother’s Day gift – plus a £10 VEX Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.