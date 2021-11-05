Recognise this five-star eventer? Plus 12 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a barely recognisable top eventer to a talented Flat jockey, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Flat jockey David Egan is clearly a man of many talents

Oops!

Mornings like this one

Hup!

This is cool

No scope, no hope

Laura Collett’s Le Lion D’Angers World Young Horse runner-up, Outback, doesn’t seem too convinced by his stable decorations upon returning home

Take a bow, Danny Mullins

The amazing scenes from annual racing on Laytown Beach

The children of the eventers at Pau Horse Trials made sure that they didn’t miss out on any Halloween fun

Having a great time

Congratulations!

But our favourite social media post this week is…

Recognise this eventing superstar?

