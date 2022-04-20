Would you pay £250,000 for an equestrian set-up with 5 stables, outdoor arena, paddocks and beautiful hacking?





An equestrian smallholding in rural north Wiltshire with stabling for five horses, an arena and paddocks is on the market for £250,000. But are you looking to schedule a viewing?

The smallholding, named Ravensroost Stables, can be found in the highly desirable village of Minety near Malmesbury, on the edge of the Cotswolds. The site is just a 10 minute drive from the M4.

West Wilts EC can be found just under 40 minutes from the village of Minety and the venue offers competitions across the disciplines throughout the season.

Other equestrian centres within easy reach include: Lucknam Park EC (21 miles), Wickstead Farm EC (15 miles) and Widbrook EC (28 miles).

The cross-country facilities on offer at Rabson Manor are just 15 miles away.

The impressive set-up at Downlands Equestrian is a little further afield (41 miles).

Head out hunting with the V.W.H, Tedworth or Cotswold.

If showing is your sport of choice, sign up to BSPS Area 11.

Barbury Castle Estate is home to top level competition and can be accessed in under 30 minutes.

Offered for sale by Fox Grant, this lovely little yard would be the ideal set-up for any professional or competitive amateur.

What equestrian dreams would you live out here?

Ravensroost Stables is very privately situated from the road with double gates opening to the gravel track.

There are level paddocks which are currently divided into three, all of which are securely fenced with high hedging and post and rail, with water connected. The property offers four acres with two acres available by separate negotiation.

There are five stables which are set around a concrete yard. One of the boxes is a large foaling box.

There is a 20x40m outdoor school situated to the left of the track with rubber/sand surface and white plastic fencing.

The area also lends itself to lovely hacking with lots of bridlepaths and quiet roads within easy reach.

There is also a small building which can be used as an office space or a tea room.

