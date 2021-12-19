A Grade II-listed manor with 12 stables, over 11 acres, swimming pool, tennis court and more…





Poundon House is a Grade II-listed country house located in the village of Poundon, seven miles from the town of Bicester in Oxfordshire. Approached down a drive with a lime tree avenue, the mansion was built in 1908. Oxford is 20 miles away, while London is 70 miles from the front door, with trains from Bicester getting into the capital in under 50 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Cherwell Competition Centre (19 miles), Swalcliffe Park Equestrian (22 miles), and Aston-Le-Walls (26 miles).

The Bicester branch of Buckingham Equine Vets is based just six miles away. If you like your hunting, head out with the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase.

Poundon House is on the market with Knight Frank for £6m. Let’s take a look around…

This property sits in just under 12 acres with a mix of landscaped gardens and paddocks. The stable yard is a red brick courtyard under a tiled roof including 12 stables, four flats and extensive garages.

A special feature of Poundon House is the Victorian-style walled garden, an enclosed site which includes garden plots and a variety of fruit trees. The garden is enclosed with a red brick wall with three entrances.

There is a roman-style swimming pool within a private hedged garden. Beyond is a hard tennis court, a former croquet lawn and a garden pavilion.

This house was the Heywood-Lonsdale’s family home until the outbreak of World War II, when it was requisitioned by the Government to help with the war effort. The house was used by Winston Churchill’s crack espionage unit, the Special Operations Executive.

Through the main double entrance doors is the lobby with a downstairs cloakroom. The lobby doors lead into the hallway and doors to the library; the drawing room has an original fireplace; the family room with french doors that open out onto the paved terrace providing views of the surrounding landscape; and the large dining room with many original features, including the fireplace and cornicing on the ceiling.

The kitchen has an oil-fired AGA, and a former staff wing that comprises a utility room and boot room. Down the corridor there is an informal family living room/snug and a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, there are eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, all of good proportion and size. The second floor has four bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

The guest cottage/staff quarters has three bedrooms with a family bathroom on the first floor. The ground floor has a kitchen with oil-fired Aga, living room and study. There is direct access out into their own private garden. The cellar provides two wine cellars, a studio and two boiler rooms.

An additional cottage has two bedrooms, a kitchen and living room suitable for staff accommodation or extended family.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.