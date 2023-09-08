



Pound Farm is in the village of Tillers’ Green, Gloucestershire, near to the border of Herefordshire. It is five miles away from the market town of Ledbury. Both Hereford and Gloucester are approximately 17 miles away. Just three miles away is the M50 motorway that provides direct links to the M5 and in turn to the West Country, Bristol and the Midlands. Ledbury has a mainline train station with a direct route to London Paddington (approximately two hours), together with other major cities.

Local equestrian venues include Hartpury (11 miles), Prestige Equestrian Centre (21 miles), Kings Equestrian (18 miles), Allens Hill (25 miles) and Ace Cross Country (14 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Hereford or the Ledbury, and if you require a vet, the experts at Belmont Farm & Equine Vets are five miles away.

This property is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £4.995m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are extensive and include a 60x30m Andrews Bowen pro-wax surface arena with external jump store area, plus a grass jumping area with two Derby banks and cross-country steps. The arena was built by Andrews Bowen in 2011 and the surface was topped up in 2019.

A barn includes four large stables, one of which is a mare and foal box. The stables have openings on both sides, are rubber matted and have automatic metered water drinkers. The tack room includes a fitted kitchen and heating.

There is a covered pen with bespoke adjustable partitioning providing a flexible layout – one is currently used as three individual stabling areas. There are several other outbuildings with a variety of uses. There is also room to park HGV lorries.

Planning permission has been granted for a 60x25m indoor arena with viewing gallery, toilet, kitchenette and jump store together with other equestrian facilities including seven more stables, horse solarium, wash box, equine office, equine laundry and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom grooms’ accommodation.

The land at Pound Farm is all laid to pasture, and includes a mix of eight post and railed paddocks used for grazing and larger fields for making hay. Two of the larger paddocks have field shelters and one water trough has a heating element incorporated within to prevent the water from freezing in winter. This property sits in just over 58 acres in total.

The landscaped gardens were designed by three-time Chelsea gold medal winner Jacquie Gordon. In addition, there is a five-acre cider orchard.

The Grade II*-listed 16th Century timber-framed farmhouse, which is approached via electric gates and a long drive, has plenty of traditional features.

There is a traditional reception hall and country-style kitchen, which is fitted with a range of cabinetry, integrated appliances, Belfast sink, granite work surfaces and an AGA. Beyond this is a cloakroom, boot room and a utility room.

The dining room has a Jacobean fireplace with inset wood burning stove. The drawing room has an inglenook fireplace, while the sitting room has a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and French doors. There is also a study and a cellar equating to 1,013 sqft.

The first floor consists of four bedrooms with a principal suite, which has an en-suite bathroom, furnished with a free-standing claw foot bath and a full-length walk-in shower, and a dressing room with central seating area.

Bedroom two also has an en-suite, while bedroom three has an en-suite cloakroom with a bathroom with over-bath shower. Bedroom four has a separate shower room. The second floor consists of a plant room, dressing room, bathroom and an attic.

There is also a self-contained residential space over two floors, comprising a kitchen, dining room, study, sitting room, shower room and two bedrooms together with a dressing room.

