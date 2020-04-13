Is your horse care knowledge up to Pony Club standards? Take this quiz to find out…

The Blue Cross care competition is an integral part of The Pony Club Championships, and features teams of three Pony Club members who demonstrate their knowledge and practical horsemanship skills.

Through training for the quiz, members learn about the care, management and welfare of horses and ponies, as well as having fun with their friends.

There are three levels; senior, junior and mini. The mini competition is for those aged 10 years and under, including one member who is to be 8 years or under; the junior competition is for under 13s with one member 11 years or under; while the senior competition is for 14 to 25-year-olds, with one member to be 16 years or under.

While all Pony Club activity has been cancelled until the end of June 2020 owning to the Covid-19 restrictions, here is a taster of what Pony Clubbers can expect when they take part in this competition. Questions one to five are for minis, six to 10 are for juniors and 11 to 15 are for seniors.

