Think you could pass your Pony Club ‘C’ test? Take this quiz to find out…

The Pony Club efficiency tests provide a staircase of knowledge and progression when taken in sequence, starting from ‘E’ and going all the way up to the prestigious ‘A’ Test.

This quiz is to test your knowledge to see if you would have a chance of passing your Pony Club C test.

The objectives of the C Test are to “have a knowledge of the care and working of a pony off grass and to be in control of the pony on the roads and in the countryside, with a proper regard for country lore”.

The minimum age a child should take the test be is 11 and if they pass, they are awarded with a ‘Meadow Green’ felt to pin underneath their Pony Club badge.

Of course, this quiz is not exhaustive of the Pony Club C Test syllabus, and doesn’t mean you would definitely pass it in real life, but let’s see how you get on…

Don’t forget to share your result proudly with the world!

NB: The information used to create this test was sourced from the Pony Club Manual of Horsemanship

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.