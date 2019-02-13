Could you pass your Pony Club C+ test? Prove it with this quiz…

The Pony Club efficiency tests provide a staircase of knowledge and progression when taken in sequence, starting from ‘E’ and going all the way up to the prestigious ‘A’ Test.

This quiz is to test your knowledge to see if you could pass your Pony Club C+ test.

The objective of the C+ Test is “to gain practical experience and knowledge of the care of a stabled pony and of a pony at grass”.

The minimum age a child should take the test be is 13 and if they pass, they are awarded with a turquoise felt to pin underneath their Pony Club badge.

Of course, this quiz is not exhaustive of the Pony Club C+ Test syllabus, and doesn’t mean you would definitely pass it in real life, but let’s see how you get on…

NB: The information used to create this test was sourced from the Pony Club Manual of Horsemanship