Settle into coastal life in a farmhouse with 40 acres, arena, holiday cottages and more





Penmynydd Farm is found on the outskirts of Caergeiliog, on the west side of the Isle of Anglesey towards Holy Island.

The village of Bodedern, 2.5 miles north east of Caergeiliog, offers day-to-day local shopping, with more extensive amenities found in Holyhead 5.7 miles to the north east. Holyhead has a wide range of supermarkets, petrol stations, GP and dentist surgeries, bars, cafés and restaurants, sporting and entertainment facilities.

The popular coastal town of Trearddur Bay and the village of Rhosneigr are both within easy reach, and provide just two of the many coastal destinations found on Anglesey. The island boasts a good number of beaches, and the Snowdonia National Park’s 25 miles of mountains.

The town of Bangor on the west coast of Wales is 19 miles away and Caergeiliog sits within minutes of the A55 North Wales Expressway, giving access to major regional centres in both Wales and England. A mainline train station can be found in Holyhead.

Local equestrian centres include Porth-y-Post Riding Stables (eight miles) and Maelor Equestrian Centre, which is just over an hour away.

The experts at Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice, Bangor Equine are on hand 19 miles away, should you need them. If you like to hunt, you can head out with the Eryri.

Penmynydd Farm is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1.35m. Let’s take a look around…

The main courtyard gives access to the rear of the house, the outbuildings, garaging, stabling and land beyond. The outbuildings include eight stables, large dog pens, a woodstore and garages with workshop facilities. Llinking the outbuildings and stabling is an open-sided boat and trailer store and corral. At the rear of the stabling sits a large manège, with a track leading to the paddocks.

Penmynydd Farm has views of its own rolling grassland fields to the west, north and east of the property. The land to the west is currently used for horses, but could offer potential for further holiday dwellings. This property sits in 40 acres.

The main house has its own gravel driveway leading off the main drive with ample parking. The mature lawned gardens can be entered by stepping through a low level stone wall bordering the driveway, with a hot tub inside a purpose-built timber-framed summer house. A secret garden beyond provides apple and pear trees and a greenhouse.

Penmynydd Farm includes a family home with private gardens, plus an income stream from an established holiday cottage and caravan business with scope to expand into the extensive outbuildings, and surrounding acreage.

The main farmhouse, Georgian in style, has two floors with an plenty of original features. With both formal and day-to-day entrances to the house, the accommodation is flexible for both family life and entertaining.

The drive to the courtyard runs between the house, cottages and outbuildings. The courtyard provides two rear entrances into the farmhouse: a porch directly into the kitchen, and a door into a tiled corridor leading to the laundry room, utility room, cloakroom and on into the kitchen.

The fully fitted kitchen connects to an additional storage room and cloakroom, providing access to the terrace, gardens and driveway.

There is direct access from the kitchen to the large sitting room overlooking the courtyard, with a wood burner, and a dining room with working open fireplace.

Next to the sitting room is a study and gym room, plus a drawing room, with wood burner, overlooking the formal gardens. Both the family room and gym connect to a timber-framed conservatory with tiled floor and double doors out into the stone walled section of the gardens.

Situated between the family room and dining room is the formal entrance hall with porch access from the private driveway.

The stairs to the first floor and the landing, which runs the full depth of the house, provide direct access to five double bedrooms, the family bathroom and the corridor leading to the single bedroom and games room.

The principal bedroom sits at the front of the property and has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Two of the guest double bedrooms also have en-suite bathrooms.

The games room comes with a fitted bar and a balcony with steps down to the courtyard.

In addition to the main house, there is another property on site that is used as a holiday home. This stone barn conversion can cater either for 10 people across five bedrooms, or can be divided into two cottages with three bedrooms and two bedrooms.

Sited in individual areas are three double glazed and centrally heated static caravans, which are used as additional holiday accommodation.

