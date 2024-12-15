



Barnsfield Farm has gardens and paddock land extending to approximately nine acres with some great equestrian facilities too.

This property is on the edge of Cropwell Butler in Nottinghamshire, with easy access to major transport links, including the A52 and A46, providing excellent connectivity to Nottingham, Leicester and surrounding areas.

Cropwell Butler is a small thriving village on the edge of the Vale of Belvoir, east of Nottingham. The larger village of Radcliffe on Trent and the small market town of Bingham offer extensive local amenities and schooling.

The M1 southbound can be accessed via the new link road to the north west of Leicester, which facilitates road access into London, and East Midlands Airport is easily accessible from the village. Grantham has a connection to the A1 and from Grantham station, there is a direct rail link into London Kings Cross in a scheduled time of 75 minutes.

The county city of Nottingham is 25 minutes away by car – fans of racing can enjoy a day at the city’s racecourse (20 minutes). Southwell Racecourse is a 30-minute drive away.

Burghley House in Stamford is a 50-minute drive from the door – great news for eventing fans who have the international horse trials marked on their calendar.

Equestrian centres close by include Arena UK (20 minutes), Vale View (10 minutes), TrentValley (30 minutes) and Elms Farm (40 minutes).

If you love your hunting, you can join the Belvoir, Quorn or South Notts to get your fix.

Should you ever be in need, the vets at Home Farm Equine are less than a five-minute drive away.

Barnsfield Farm is on the market with a guide price of £1.175m with Fine & Country. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include a large tractor/hay barn, two stables for larger horses, one stable for a Shetland, and double doors leading to a tack room. Beyond the stable yard is a mature fenced paddock with a fully stocked fishing lake.

The farmstead spans approximately nine acres. Externally, the property features a gated driveway and a double garage. A second separate driveway to the side paddock gives access to the detached block-built stables.

The property also has landscaped gardens with a separate black and white contemporary garden that includes raised decking for outdoor seating with recessed LED lighting and tree uplights.

The front entrance porch opens into a reception hall, currently being used as a home office. There are three generous reception rooms, including a vaulted sitting room with feature fireplace, family room, and dining room that opens into the kitchen.

The principal bedroom is on the ground floor, with French doors to the outside and an adjacent shower room. Also on the ground floor is a utility room, which has direct access into the attached double garage.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, which share the use of a family bathroom.

