A Badminton win, an Olympic medal and 11 five-star completions – we celebrate Paulank Brockagh’s career in 19 lovely photos

Earlier this week, we received the news that the 2014 Badminton winner, Dinah and Steve Posford and Jules Carter’s Paulank Brockagh, has been retired and returned to her breeders in Ireland.

The 17-year-old mare known as “Brocks” was a stalwart of the top-level eventing scene with Sam Griffiths, recording four top-10 five-star results in addition to her Badminton victory and leading Australia to team bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

We take a look back at her career…

Pictures by Peter Nixon, trevor-meeks-photography.co.uk, Lucy Merrell, Hamish Mitchell and sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

