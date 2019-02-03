A house with additional cottages, all-weather arena and stabling for a team of six

A lovely equestrian set-up with a six bedroom house and three cottages located in the heart of Northumberland has come on the market.
Ovington House is situated in the village of Ovington in Prudhoe. Ovington is located only a short distance from the A69 which makes it a handy settlement for commuting east to Newcastle city centre and Newcastle Airport and west towards Hexham and Carlisle.
Equestrian centres nearby include: Blue Sky Riding School (31 miles), which boasts indoor arenas, Todburn EC (33 miles) and Redesdale Equestrian (27 miles). Alnwick Ford Equestrian (37 miles) hosts regular showjumping and dressage competitions throughout the season.
Burgham Horse Trials is a 40 minute drive North (33 miles).
Cross-country facilities are just down the road at Little Whittington XC (8 miles).
Get signed up to BSPS Area 1A if you like to hit the show ring.
Hunting in the area is with either the Morpeth or the North Tyne.
Head out for some glorious off-road hacking at either Hamsterley Forest (29 miles) or Seaton Carew beach (50 miles).
Offered for sale by Youngs RPS, this Northumbrian home is currently on the market with a guide price of £1.75m.
Could you imagine upping sticks and living here?
The lush pasture is ideal for turnout and the grazing extends to five acres. Check out these views over the surrounding countryside.
While the area is ideal for leisurely hacking both on and off road, this 20x40m all-weather arena will ensure your schooling is on point all year round. No excuses.
To the side of the house is access into the indoor stables, which provide spacious loose boxes, ideal for this cold weather.
There is also ample parking space for a lorry or a trailer.
Ovington House is a six bedroom detached family home built in the Georgian period.
The kitchen is fitted with a units and central island and there is also an oil fired AGA. It leads through into a cosy sitting room.
The house has a range of period features throughout, including feature fireplaces. It’s the perfect haven to relax in after a long day at the yard.
The dining room benefits from double doors leading out to the decking area.
Within the grounds of the property are three cottages which provide an opportunity for further income and are currently let on assured shorthold tenancies.
Does this north eastern nest get a thumbs up from you?
