A house with additional cottages, all-weather arena and stabling for a team of six

Ovington House is situated in the village of Ovington in Prudhoe. Ovington is located only a short distance from the A69 which makes it a handy settlement for commuting east to Newcastle city centre and Newcastle Airport and west towards Hexham and Carlisle.

Equestrian centres nearby include: Blue Sky Riding School (31 miles), which boasts indoor arenas, Todburn EC (33 miles) and Redesdale Equestrian (27 miles). Alnwick Ford Equestrian (37 miles) hosts regular showjumping and dressage competitions throughout the season.

Burgham Horse Trials is a 40 minute drive North (33 miles).

Cross-country facilities are just down the road at Little Whittington XC (8 miles).

Get signed up to BSPS Area 1A if you like to hit the show ring.

Hunting in the area is with either the Morpeth or the North Tyne.

Head out for some glorious off-road hacking at either Hamsterley Forest (29 miles) or Seaton Carew beach (50 miles).

Offered for sale by Youngs RPS, this Northumbrian home is currently on the market with a guide price of £1.75m.

Could you imagine upping sticks and living here?

The lush pasture is ideal for turnout and the grazing extends to five acres. Check out these views over the surrounding countryside.