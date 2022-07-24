An Italian villa with stables, arena, cross-country course, spa, wine cellar and more…





This Italian villa is located in the Oltrepò Pavese area, a 25 minute drive from the town of Pavia and one hour from Milan. If you want to catch a flight, you will only be 50 minutes from Milan Linate Airport.

There are a wide range of equestrian centres within an hour’s drive of the property, including Centro Ippico Team La Pista, ASD Centro Ippico Del Vignale and Scuderia La Colombera.

This property is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for €1.6m. Let’s take a look around…

This modern villa is situated in 7.5 acres (three hectares) and is spread over 30,000 square metres of land, with paddocks equipped with shelter, plus a cross-country course.

There are eight stables in total and a barn complete with a tack room. There is also an arena.

This property is on two levels, surrounded by a large garden with a pond.

The villa covers about 1,000 square meters with five bathrooms and five bedrooms in total.

In addition, there is a wine cellar, spa, billiards room and a home gym.

A large patio separates the villa from the annex, which houses an independent apartment, a study, some multipurpose rooms and a four-bay garage.

There is also a greenhouse with technological and automated systems, plus a shed, which you could possibly convert into an indoor arena.

The technology around the property includes photovoltaic systems, solar thermal systems and water purification and mineral water production wells, as well as a fully computerised irrigation system.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.