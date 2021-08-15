Take a look around this 12-bedroom house with 18 stables, nine acres, a pool and a gym





Offchurch is a village in Warwickshire, on the river Learn, the Warwick and Napton Canal, and the Fosse Way. Located three miles east of Leamington, and five miles east of Warwick, Offchurch is one of the most sought-after villages in the area and is located close to the larger village of Radford Semele.

Local equestrian centres include Dallas Burston, which is just five miles from your door (10 minutes), Onley Grounds, which is 20 minutes away (14 miles) and Weston Lawns, which is 35 minutes away (18 miles).

Onley Equine Vets (14 minutes) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Warwickshire.

This set-up is on the market with Fine & Country with price tag of £3.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Set in 8.6 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, there is plenty of room for you and your equine friends at Offchurch House.

There are 18 stables set around a yard with paddocks and a separate driveway. The extensive grounds and gardens and a lime tree-lined tarmac drive brings you to large, stoned forecourt where you overlook lawns.

At the rear of the property is a pool and a refurbished tennis court.

You enter this early 20th Century house through an entrance hall, which has a downstairs loo.

There is a large reception room with open fireplace, oak panelled walls and access to the rear gardens. Adjoining the reception room is a drawing room with attached garden room.

There is also a sitting room and the kitchen/breakfast room features granite work tops, AGA, central island and has easy access to the rear gardens, pool, and home office.

To the left of the kitchen breakfast room is the laundry room and a playroom with adjoining games room and boot room.

On the lower ground floor there are two separate cellars; the larger one can be accessed from the kitchen breakfast room and the smaller one is accessed externally at the rear in the courtyard.

On the first floor on the right wing is bedroom one, which incorporates a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe, balcony terrace and en-suite, featuring a standalone bath and his and hers sinks.

Alongside bedroom one is a gym or bedroom five. Central to the first floor are bedrooms two, three and four, all with en-suite bathrooms.

To the left of the first floor are three further double bedrooms that share a shower room with a separate toilet. There are a further four double bedrooms on the second floor, plus a bathroom incorporating bath, sink and toilet.

To the rear of the property adjoining the garaging is a two double bedroom cottage and adjacent to the pool is a standalone home office with space for several desks plus shower room and further storage.

