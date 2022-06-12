Your own yard with nine stables, indoor and outdoor arena, plus 17 acres, for just £400,000





Odda Farm Livery is located in Lincolnshire, one mile from the village of Saxilby. Lincoln, Tuxford and Newark are eight, 12 and 20 miles away respectively, while the A1 is 11 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Norton Disney (14 miles), Epworth Equestrian (28 miles) and Arena UK (29 miles).

Rase Veterinary Centre (five miles) is just eight minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you could head out with either the Burton, Grove & Rufford or Blankney.

Odda Farm Livery is on the market with Rural Scene for £400,000. Let’s take a look around…

This property, set in 17 acres, is accessed from the country lane into a large parking area. A double gated access leads to the equestrian facilities which consist of an American-style barn with nine block-built internal stables with automatic drinkers, plus a wash bay with a hot water shower. There is space for an internal horsewalker (previously installed but now removed), or further stabling.

There is an adjoining barn, currently used for motorhome storage, and an indoor 30x18m arena with a rubber and silica sand surface and floodlighting run from a coin meter.

There is also an outdoor manège measuring 40x30m, fenced with post and rail, that has floodlighting and a rubber and silica sand surface.

The property is currently used as a livery yard on a low-key basis, and at the time of visiting, there were six DIY liveries in situ, paying £35 per week (stable and grazing only). Prior to the current vendor’s ownership, the yard was used as a professional showjumping yard.

The grazing land is currently split into approximately 14 smaller paddocks. Some of the fields have a mains water supply.

Along the paddocks to the eastern boundary there is a grass surface track for access to far paddocks, and a grass bank bordered by the River Till, with fishing rights included in the sale.

There is excellent off-road hacking available, accessed directly from one of the rear fields onto the river bank.

There has previously been a mobile home on-site, but this planning permission has now lapsed and so new permissions/consents would be required.

