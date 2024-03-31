



On the market for the first time in more than 20 years, this is an opportunity to acquire a characterful property with equestrian facilities and the benefit of pasture on free-draining Greensand.

Oakridge House is near Thakeham village in West Sussex. Nearby Storrington offers a range of shops and the property is also under 15 miles from Horsham offering more comprehensive shops and amenities. Billingshurst train station is just over five miles away, while Pulborough train station is just over seven miles away – both provide services to London Victoria, including stops at Gatwick Airport. Oakridge House is close to the A24 main road to London, while Gatwick Airport is 27 miles away.

Local equestrian competition centres include The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (15 miles), Hascombe Farm Equestrian Centre (14 miles), Coombelands Equestrian (six miles) and Brendon Stud (20 miles). There is also horseracing at Goodwood (20 miles) and Fontwell (13 miles).

You’ll be able to head out with the Crawley and Horsham Hunt and if you need a vet, the experts at Sussex Equine Hospital are less than two miles away.

Oakridge House is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse with a guide price of 2.1m. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include four stables, an outdoor arena with floodlights and a groom’s break/tea room with toilet.

This property sits in just over 14 acres and includes a recently built, substantial and fully enclosed steel framed agricultural building (15x6m).

To the front of the house there is a large entrance, with plenty of parking on a gravel driveway. There is a walled garden to the rear with mature shrubs, lawn and brick outbuildings, which include a workshop and feed room.

Beyond the walled garden is a swimming pool with pool house, decking, and pump house.

Dating back to 1732, Oakridge House was originally part of the Old Rectory and made up the carriage house, stabling and servant’s quarters. It is packed with original features, including an incredibly rare Copper (old Victorian washing machine) in the entrance hall and flagstones.

On the ground floor, there is a dining/sitting room and library/study with cabinetry.

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room with a log burner.

Also on the ground floor you’ll find a bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Upstairs there is a principal bedroom and two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, plus a family bathroom.

A large cellar can be accessed externally from the front of the house too.

