Nine show horses we’ve spotted this season with stand out names

Breeders of show horses and ponies have an increasingly tough job when the foal crop comes around. With umpteen potential show ring superstars in need of new names, it can be a tall order to think of catchy, quirky titles which will sound good over the loud speaker and stick in the minds of the ring side spectators.



Check out these nine show ring steeds with head-turning names, many of which have interesting back stories…

1. Freddie Kruger

Paul Mortimer’s cob Freddie Kruger was purchased via video as a four-year-old. “When he first arrived, he was almost feral – hence his name – and was frightened by anyone and anything”, explained producer Robert Walker. The cob has gone from strength to strength this season, qualifying for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

2. The Magpie

The Team Jinks-produced coloured is in effect a scaled up version of the bird with his perfect patches. The seven-year-old was originally found tethered on a beach by the Irish Sea and has certainly transformed into a swan, winning his final at the RIHS in July.

3. Lynuck The Showman

The charismatic Welsh section C stallion completely lives up to his name and has proved he really is the ultimate Welsh ‘showman’, qualifying for HOYS (NPS Spring Festival) and Olympia (Windsor) on his first attempts of the season, walking both championships.

4. Tiger Moth

Billy Moran’s home-bred colt foal — who is out of Tiger Trap — was named Tiger Moth because “he spends more time in the air than on the ground”.

5. Kung Fu Panda

Another coloured with a similarly-patched name sake is Emma Lucas’ five-year-old gelding, who was fighting fit at Royal Bath & West where he qualified for HOYS and took the section title.

6. Anchorman

The perfect name for this bold and courageous working hunter. Melanie Hannah’s bay gelding qualified for HOYS at Devon county and also took the overall worker title at Wales and West Hunter. “He is such a fantastic horse as he really looks after me,” said Melanie.

7. It’s Abracobdabra

Cob enthusiasts never seem to be short of catchy names for their mounts, and we love Hayley Erner’s address for her super-star gelding, AKA Magic.

8. Happy Valentines

Heather Rothwell’s sensational riding horse was bought as a surprise Valentine’s day present last February by her partner Ian Cure. The home-produced gelding was riding horse champion at Cheshire county and was well placed at the RIHS.

9. Hagrid Of Catchpool

Shona Thomson’s stunning Shetland stallion boasts an abundance of thick mane — like his Harry Potter name sake — but is certainly easier on the eye. The true-to-type grey was reserve supreme at Ayr County in May.