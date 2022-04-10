A 5-bed country house with stables, grazing – just five minutes from a premier show centre





Newton Low Hall is situated in Northumberland, close to the A1 and the town of Alnwick. The town has good transport links and can be easily accessed via the A1 north and south, with the bus station located in the town centre. The nearest train station is located five miles away in Alnmouth with direct links north and south. Alnwick is approximately five miles, Morpeth is approximately 14 miles away, while Newcastle is 29 miles away.

Premier competition venue Alnwick Ford Equestrian is just five minutes (2.5 miles) from the front door, with other local centres including Todburn Equestrian Centre (15 minutes) and High Plains Equestrian Centre (50 minutes).

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Percy.

Newton Low Hall is on the market with YoungsRPS for £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a stable block with three boxes and a tack room, along with 4.45 acres of paddocks.

The grounds have formal gardens, an area of woodland, a decked seating area, a gated courtyard with handy stone outbuilding, a timber car port and three garages. Newton Low Hall is accessed via a shared drive and electric gates, which then forms its own private driveway with plentiful parking. In total, this property is set in six acres.

The 18th Century, Grade II-listed country house offers extensive living accommodation with plenty of character. The hall still retains many original features to include feature fireplaces and working shutters.

The ground floor includes an entrance hall, drawing room, reception room, a formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast room with an oil-fired AGA, toilet/cloakroom, and an additional two rooms currently used as a home office and hobby room.

Upstairs you find five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate toilet. The principal bedroom has Jack and Jill en-suite.

