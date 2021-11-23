A cosy farmhouse with stables, woodland, paddocks, arena and swimming pool for less than you might think…





This beautiful Grade II-listed country property complete with equestrian facilities is on the market for £875,000, and we think it’s definitely worth a look…

New Hall can be found in the Shropshire village of Dudleston, just three miles from Ellesmere, six miles from Gobowen and some 25 miles from Chester and Shrewsbury. The home is conveniently placed near to the A5 leading north to Chester and south to Shrewsbury and within easy access to a train station in Gobowen that runs to the north west and back into Shrewsbury, the Midlands and London.

Local equestrian centres include Telford EC (39 miles), Maelor EC (20 miles) and Overleigh EC (10 miles). If you fancy cross-country schooling next summer check out Hadley Park (14 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the North or South Shropshire. Your local showing society will be either NCPA Maelor and Shropshire or BSPS Area 10. And if you enjoy racing head over to Chester Racecourse (26 miles).

Need a vet? Contact Wrexham Equine Care, who are just under 30 minutes (14 miles) from the front door.

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, you can call this house your home for a price of £875,000.

Welcome to New Hall, a Grade II-listed farmhouse dating back to the 15th Century; accessed off the B5068 via a driveway flanked on one side by pools and woodland.

The property is set within eight acres of land, including paddocks for grazing and areas of woodland. The gardens and grounds offer elevated views over north Shropshire and towards Wales.

Outside is an outdoor arena with post and rail fencing and a rubber and sand surface, suitable for year-round training sessions.

Stables are housed in a brick-built stable block, which also has a tack room and storage area.

The home is set across two floors with six double bedrooms.

Plenty of original features, including a magnificent twisted balustrade staircase, inglenook fireplace, oak floorboards and sash windows, have been retained.

The hallway leads to reception rooms off each side and continues towards a large drawing room and well-lit kitchen/breakfast room with Belling Range cooker, views to the garden, a large utility and boot room and a traditional porch to the side.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.