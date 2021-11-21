Check out this four-bedroom home with stables, manège and gym set in 13 acres





Oak Tree Farm is located in the pretty Lincolnshire village of Witham on the Hill, which sits almost midway between the historic towns of Stamford and Bourne. The A1 is just over six miles to the west and provides access both north and south with the A14 approximately 24 miles away. The city of Peterborough is 14 miles away and offers a high-speed rail link to London King’s Cross with a journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Arena UK (23 miles), Vale View (28 miles) and Elm Farm Equestrian Centre (29 miles).

Tower Equine Veterinary Surgeons (seven miles) are just 15 minutes from the front door. If you like your hunting, head out with the Belvoir or Cottesmore.

Oak Tree Farm is on the market with Norton Rickett for £1.6m. Let’s take a look around…

Sympathetically and skilfully converted in 2010, Oak Tree Farm is an impressive stone and brick barn conversion offering good-sized family accommodation. To the front of the property there is a large courtyard containing a double garage, stabling and a gym. A five-bar gate gives access to the mainly lawned gardens that wrap around two sides of the barn.

Off the main driveway there is a detached steel frame building configured to include five more stables (which require partitioning) and two large storerooms, one with a roller shutter door.

There is a 60x30m manège and several paddocks (including a large pond), all set in just over 12 acres.

Oak Tree Farm has a kitchen/breakfast room with a vaulted ceiling.

There is also a sitting room, with a log burner.

From the dining room, there is a wide steel staircase, which leads to the first floor.

Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites.

