What would you pay for this rural barn conversion complete with four indoor stables, outdoor arena and paddocks?





A delightful horsey set-up situated in Norfolk countryside is in need of a new family to move in and call it home.

This five-bedroom barn conversion can be found in the village of Longham, which is five miles from Dereham and 11 miles south of Fakenham. The village boasts a pub and a village store.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include Squirrel Wood EC (32 miles), Kimblewick EC (10 miles) and Weston EC (14 miles).

Hunting in the Norfolk area is with West Norfolk Hunt or the North Norfolk Harriers.

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 16.

Fancy a spot of cross country training during the summer months? Head over to Blackwater Farm, which is just a 20 minute drive from the front door.

Do you need an equine vet in case of emergencies? Get in touch with Anchorage Barn Equine Clinic (14.5 miles).

Don’t forget to check out the calendars of both Fakenham Racecourse (10 miles) and the Norfolk Showground (17 miles).

This stunning countryside gem is priced at £1.65m and is being offered for sale by the experts at Fine & Country.

Are you sold?

The substantial barn conversion is set in eight acres of land. As well as a beautiful setting, the property boasts fantastic equestrian facilities.

The Barn is set back, hidden from plain sight behind a long, gated entrance. There is an outdoor arena complete with post and rail fencing and all-weather surface. It is approached by an all-weather track which is ideal for use during winter.

Standing apart from the main residence is a large barn with four loose boxes, a separate tack room, feed store and wash down area at one end, while at the other there is a store and double garage.

How perfect are the indoor stables which have been immaculately maintained by the current owners.

The main home is a five-bedroom barn conversion with accommodation extending to 4220sq.ft.

The property offers five bedrooms, three with en suites and two sharing a Jack and Jill, and a very spacious sitting room with doors leading out to the south facing garden.

The kitchen/dining room is the perfect place to cosy up for dinner after a long day out at the yard.

