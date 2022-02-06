Move into horsey heaven: a 7-bedroom house with an arena, stables, horsewalker and plenty more, set in 28 acres





If horsey heaven exists, we reckon this could be it. Located in a peaceful, quiet semi-rural location in Northern Ireland, Mullaghmossan House is approximately 35 minutes from Belfast with nearby transport routes connecting other surrounding towns together with a host of local amenities.

Facilities at Connell Hill can be found just over 35 minutes away (26 miles), while Portmore is 50 minutes away (34 miles) and The Meadows Equestrian Centre is just under an hour away (42 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Gleno Veterinary Centre, which is just a couple of minutes down the road (nine miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting head out with the Killultagh.

Mullaghmossan House is on the market with Simon Brien Residential for £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

There are extensive equestrian facilities for you to enjoy, including an all-weather Martin Collins arena that measures 80x40m. There is also a sand school measuring 20x20m, which is ideal for lungeing and an undercover horsewalker.

There are nine stables in total, plus a tack room and feed room, as well as a barn offering further equine accommodation.

This property sits on an elevated site in 28 acres and has panoramic views towards The Irish Sea. There are a number of paddocks, with some being all-weather, perfect for winter turnout.

Mullaghmossan House extends to approximately 10,000 square feet and was built in 2010 by the current owners.

The internal accommodation includes a reception hall with central staircase, plus formal drawing room with doors to a patio area.

There is also a cloakroom with a loo and a family room/study, again with doors leading onto a patio. The kitchen is handcrafted with a central island unit and an inset Belfast sink, Aga, granite work surfaces, coffee machine and more.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, all with en-suites.

On the second floor there are an additional two bedrooms with en-suites plus a games room, which could make a seventh bedroom.

Outside, there is a large triple garage with additional games room, plus a two-bedroom apartment above.

