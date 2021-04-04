Don’t miss this 6-bedroom home, with four stables, an arena and horsewalker set in over five acres





This six-bedroom, Grade II Listed house is situated on the outskirts of the village of Binfield in a rural spot between Bracknell and Reading. Ascot, Windsor and Reading are all between six and 11 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Treetops Equestrian, which is just five miles from your door (15 minutes) and Berkshire College of Agriculture, which has extensive equestrian facilities is just over 20 minutes away (9.5 miles).

Scott Dunn’s Equine Clinic (2.7 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Tweseldown is just over 16 miles away if you fancy some cross-country schooling and if you like your hunting, head out with the Kimblewick.

This property has equestrian facilities and far reaching views and is on the market with Knight Frank for £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

This home benefits from good equestrian facilities. The four stables were built by Scotts of Thrapston. The tack room includes hot water facilities, washing machine and kitchenette. The 60x 20’ arena was completed by Martin Collins, next to which is the covered five-horse horsewalker by Monarch.

There are also good post and rail paddocks with automatic water troughs and the property sits in a total of 5.3 acres.

The property is situated in Monks Alley, which is a very quiet rural lane which has direct access to a bridleway network. Approached by way of a sweeping gravel drive flanked by lawn and paddocks leading to the front of the house and garaging.

There is an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, study, utility room and cloak room.

Features include flagstone flooring to the hall and a Smallbone oak kitchen with Wolf range cooker and Sub-Zero fridge/freezer.

The master bedroom suite has uninterrupted views and there are five further bedrooms too.

