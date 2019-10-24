Which M&Ms are off to see Santa? 23 winning natives from the 2019 BSPS Heritage championship show…

The best native ponies in the country flocked to Arena UK for the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championship show (12-13 October), in a final attempt to pick up a ticket to the Mountain and Moorland final at the Olympia International Horse Show held in December.

While the weather certain tested the native spirit of the ponies, star quality was high and several bright combinations shone through.

But which lucky few took home a qualification, and who else stole the other championship titles on offer at this popular end of season show?

1. Okedene Justin

Hayley Reynolds and the nine-year-old HOYS winning New Forest booked their Olympia ticket after winning their breed class

2. Brynithon Paragon

The eight-year-old Welsh section D bagged his first Olympia ticket after standing third in his semi-final with producer Sarah Parker at the helm who was riding for owner Keeley Orchard

3. Skellorn Royal Anniversary

The Welsh section B and Tori Oakes secured their place on the Olympia bus

4. Lotuspoint Cassius

The 12-year-old Shetland and Olivia Brightmore picked up a clutch of titles, including the open and restricted championships and an Olympia qualification before netting the supreme of show honours

5. Lunesdale Dixie

The Fell stallion made his owner Christina Gough’s dreams come true for the fourth year as he secured yet another Olympia place

6. Firle Giorgio

The stunning chestnut Shetland clinched an Olympia ticket

7. Murrayhall Diezel

The home produced Welsh section D and Sophie Howard galloped to victory in the novice working hunter championship

8. Walstead Guinness

Vanessa Clark’s own gelding booked his Olympia ticket after placing third in the New Forest and Connemara semi-final

9. Gems Malt Whiskey

April Gilmartin rode her own Welsh section C stallion to an Olympia ticket as well as the overall novice ridden accolade

10. Drogeda Valentino

Producer Aimee Devane took three tickets over the duration of the weekend, including in Welsh section D ranks with Rachel Cooper’s big-moving 11-year-old gelding

11. Cree Marvin

The eight-year-old Connemara topped a strong Olympia semi-final with his owner Katherine Bowling-Hartenfeld in the saddle

12. Linksbury Shazz

Harriet Hanger and the eight-year-old roan Welsh section B were champions of the mini working hunter ponies

13. Brynrodyn Danielle

Jessica Summers piloted the pretty palomino mare to stand mini restricted champion with producer Sharn Linney leading

14. Rekclif Mr Montagu

The four-year-old Dartmoor stallion topped his Olympia breed class with Jennifer Cowan

15. Briar Snowman

The ultra-consistent Shetland was crowned mini supreme with Lily Richardson

16. Drummersdale Black Diamond

Prue Relland’s Fell gelding headed a strong young riders large breeds class before securing the overall championship under the evening performance spotlight with Charlotte Tuck

17. Hywi The Enforcer

Iysha Pitman landed an Olympia ticket after winning the Welsh section C qualifying class with her own stallion.

18. Highland Chief Of Talisker

The 2019 Royal International Horse Show reserve supreme pony and his owner/rider Amber Thorpe took the overall young rider supreme championship

19. Greenholme Warbler

Claire Wigley’s 15-year-old stallion and producer Katy Marriott-Payne took the Fell breed qualifier

20. Boyne Girl

The classy Connemara mare and William Chatley were foot perfect en-route to an Olympia ticket for owner Jane Andrews

21. Stowbrook Red Kite

After a standing reserve at Westmorland county a few weeks ago, Davinia Johnson and her own Exmoor ensured they were bound for the December final at Olympia



22. Lledrith Nemesis



Sam Roberts and Aimee Stunt’s stallion picked up an Olympia ticket and a 2020 RIHS qualification before scooping reserve in the overall supreme championship

23. Dunedin Mcsporran

Chris Grant and his own Highland gelding battled through rain to earn their place at Olympia

